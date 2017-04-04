Royal Credit Union Names Interim CEO, Announces Nationwide Search

Royal Credit Union Board Chairman, Doug Olson, has announced Randy Beck will serve as Interim President & CEO of the credit union, effective April 15, 2017. Beck was planning to retire on May 31, but agreed to stay on through the transition process. Last week, current Royal President & CEO, Rudy Pereira, announced his resignation. Pereira is leaving Royal to join Premier America Credit Union in Chatsworth, CA where he will serve as President & CEO. Pereira joined Royal in December of 2011 and is the third CEO to lead the credit union since it was created in 1964.

Beck has over 40 years of experience at Royal and currently serves as Executive Vice President of Risk Management. “Randy’s expansive knowledge of Royal and the credit union industry along with his commitment to our core purpose and values make him the right person to lead us through the transition process,” said Olson. “I want to thank Randy for his willingness to delay his future plans so that a seamless transfer of leadership can occur.”

Royal’s Board of Directors is committed to ensuring the credit union continues the course it’s created over the last 5 years. The credit union’s culture, defined by a core purpose and values, guide team members to do what’s best for Members in every situation. With that in mind, the board decided to conduct a nationwide search for Royal’s next President & CEO. Applications will be accepted from qualified internal and external candidates. “The board is confident we will find a leader who fits our culture and will lead us forward as we continue to create a positive impact in the lives we touch,” Olson said.

Royal has contracted with D. Hilton Associates Inc. to conduct the search and the process is expected to take several months.