Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County

After a year delay, because of the pandemic, the Ryder Cup 2020 has officially teed off. Crowds watched day one of practice rounds.
After a year delay, because of the pandemic, Ryder Cup week is finally here.

RSV season
Early cases of RSV in children cause concern for pediatricians

Packers face long lines
Packers ask fans to help them combat long lines at home games

The interim University of Wisconsin president says he got on the skis earlier this month.
Tommy Thompson on water skiing: ‘I know you think I’m nuts’

UW System returns to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Samantha Nitz
Thompson also is announcing that several universities surpassed the 75 percent threshold.

Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As previously reported, Jacque (R-De Pere) was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 in August.

Beaver Dam school board member resigns over mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He has twice voted in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam school.

Average number of COVID-19 cases nears highest level seen this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The average number of cases is still less than half of what it was at the peak of the pandemic.

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado south of Strum Monday evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jimmie Kaska
The tornado packed peak winds of 105 miles per hour and stayed on the ground for 8.8 miles, lasting 16 minutes.

DNR announces Ladysmith is a SDWLP applicant, seeking public comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Nitz
The DNR encourages the public to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/21/21)

GO PAINT! CHIPPEWA VALLEY
GO PAINT! CHIPPEWA VALLEY

Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul

Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County
Mineral Point 11-year-old competing in USA Mullet Championships

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Easton Brunett is currently competing in the USA Mullet Championships. It’s a virtual competition for a cash prize and he’s already made it to the top 100 in the nation.

Pablo Center invites you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phoebe Murray
To kick off festivities, Saturday, artists 18 and under are invited to paint a west central Wisconsin landscape free of charge, in the one hour Youth Quick Paint challenge.

Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Debra Dolan
Running back Aaron Jones brought the heat Monday night as the Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions. It was his first home game since his father died of COVID-19 in April.

6 tribes sue Wisconsin to try to stop November wolf hunt

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tribal lawsuit comes three weeks after a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall and void a state law mandating annual hunts.

“Forward” & Heg statues reinstalled after being toppled during last year’s protests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The two downtown Madison statues that fell during last summer’s violent demonstrations stand tall outside the statehouse grounds once again.

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts say encouraging signs last spring led to false confidence about the shrinking role for tests: falling case numbers, rising vaccination rates and guidance from health officials that vaccinated people could largely skip testing.

What’s ahead for Pfizer and getting the vaccine approved for kids 5 to 11

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Pfizer announced Monday morning, trials have shown their COVID-19 vaccine to be safe and effective for kids 5 to 11.

Clark Co. woman turns family tragedy into mission to help others

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Max Cotton
Sierra Strangfeld has channeled her grief over her son's death into creating a foundation helping others who lose a child.

Parents express concerns on COVID-19 protocol in schools

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Leeann Stapleton
Parents express concerns over COVID-19 protocols in school

Hunger Task Force helping food insecure during National Hunger Awareness Month

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex Loroff
The Hunger Task Force was joined by Kwik Trip and City National Bank to distribute food to the community

U.S. Secretary of Education visits Eau Claire elementary school Monday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher and Jimmie Kaska
Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary Monday morning to kick off a road trip across the Midwest this week.

Local

Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By Jimmie Kaska
The St. Paul Police Department is taking over as the lead investigators in the case.

Trempealeau County storm damage

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WEAU Staff
Highway 93 was closed for about an hour due to an overturned semi.

Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jimmie Kaska
At least two structures were damaged in Trempealeau County Monday evening.

Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss.

Proposal to turn motel into apartments moves on to Eau Claire City Council

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WEAU
The proposal includes converting the existing Regency into a 53-unit apartment building.

Minnesota virus hospitalizations reach highest mark of 2021

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota reached 757 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday — the highest figure of 2021 so far as the more contagious delta variant strains hospital capacity statewide.

Wis. could pay over $14 million in COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
If everyone claimed their reward, the state would pay over $14.2 million to residents.

Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Jimmie Kaska
A 53-year-old man was found stabbed in the Town of Brockway September 9 and later died at a hospital.