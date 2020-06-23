Advertisement

Dental Health Center

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dental Health Center
Dental Health Center(Client Photo)

Dental Health Center

Address: 5688 215th Ave Eau Claire, WI 5472

Website: http://www.dhcwi.com/

About Us

Welcome to Dental Health Center, where you’ll feel right at home at our family-friendly dental practice, where our gentle, compassionate staff strives to create the most comfortable experience possible for your entire family. Getting effective care you need should never be a tough decision – that’s why we offer senior discounts, day-of-service discounts, and family discounts, as well as accepting most dental insurance plans. We also offer 24 months interest-free financing to make dentistry even more affordable for our patients. Schedule an appointment at one of our five convenient locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Stanley, and Thorp.

Latest News

Morning Connection

Implants - Dental Health Center

Updated: 15 hours ago
Implants - Dental Health Center

Morning Connection

Virtual Learning - CVTC

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
Virtual Learning - CVTC

Morning Connection

Age 1 Visit - Smiles In Motion Pediatric Dentistry

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
Age 1 Visit - Smiles In Motion Pediatric Dentistry

Morning Connection

Back to the Routine - LIVEA

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Back to the Routine - LIVEA

Latest News

Morning Connection

Emergency Visits - Lake Wissota Animal Hospital

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
Emergency Visits - Lake Wissota Animal Hospital

Morning Connection

Age 1 Dental Visits - Smiles In Motion Pediatric Dentistry

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
Age 1 Dental Visits - Smiles In Motion Pediatric Dentistry

Morning Connection

Safe and Open - Metropolis Resort

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
Safe and Open - Metropolis Resort

Morning Connection

Unique Care for Kids - Kristo Othodontics

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT
Unique Care for Kids - Kristo Othodontics

Morning Connection

Amenities - Gold's Gym

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
Amenities - Gold's Gym

Morning Connection

Prioritizing Projects - Rock and Tait Exteriors

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
Prioritizing Projects - Rock and Tait Exteriors