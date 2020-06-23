Dental Health Center (Client Photo)

Address: 5688 215th Ave Eau Claire, WI 5472

Website: http://www.dhcwi.com/

About Us

Welcome to Dental Health Center, where you’ll feel right at home at our family-friendly dental practice, where our gentle, compassionate staff strives to create the most comfortable experience possible for your entire family. Getting effective care you need should never be a tough decision – that’s why we offer senior discounts, day-of-service discounts, and family discounts, as well as accepting most dental insurance plans. We also offer 24 months interest-free financing to make dentistry even more affordable for our patients. Schedule an appointment at one of our five convenient locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Stanley, and Thorp.