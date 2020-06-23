Advertisement

‘30 Rock’ episodes that featured blackface pulled; Kimmel apologizes for wearing blackface

‘30 Rock’ co-creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.
‘30 Rock’ co-creator and star Tina Fey has asked that four episodes of the comedy be pulled from circulation because they featured performers in blackface.(Source: CNN/file)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities but said his delay in addressing the subject came in part to avoid handing a victory to his foes.

"I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," the ABC late-night star said in a statement.

It's part of the entertainment world's continuing reckoning triggered by the protests against police treatment of Black Americans. On Monday, four episodes of the comedy "30 Rock" were pulled from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface.

Kimmel's impersonation of Malone, which he started on radio and then brought to television on Comedy Central, was criticized by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, among others. The two men feuded on air and online two years ago when Hannity objected to a Kimmel joke about Melania Trump's accent.

Fox News' website on Monday had a story about Kimmel using a common slur against Black people on a 1996 comedy song, and about times Kimmel had imitated the voices of Black personalities.

Kimmel said that he had never considered his Malone skits would be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, "one that had no more to do with Karl's skin color than it did his bulging muscles and bald head."

He also said he didn't consider his impersonations of Black people in racial terms.

"Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices," Kimmel said.

He said he had long been reluctant to address the subject, "as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us.

"That delay was a mistake," he said.

Kimmel also had a warning for critics who might use his past against him.

"I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me," he said. "I love this country too much to allow that. I won't be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas."

Kimmel made his announcement as he is beginning a summer-long vacation. He's an important figure at ABC; he was just named host of this fall's Emmy Awards and he has taken over Regis Philbin's role for the network's summertime remake of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

ABC had no comment about his statement.

Last weekend, Fox News Channel guest Kat Timpf mocked Kimmel's explanation that he was taking the summer off to spend time with his family. Kimmel has a son born in 2017 with a rare heart defect; after Timpf was done, host Greg Gutfeld pointed out the condition.

"I had no idea," Timpf said. "I'm very sorry and I'm an idiot."

The "30 Rock" episodes were pulled at the request of series creator and star Tina Fey. While the comedy ended a seven-year run on NBC in 2013, television series never truly die, and episodes are still shown in television syndication and on streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Peacock.

Fey, who portrayed Liz Lemon in the series about the backstage world of a television show, said in a note to distributors that "I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images."

"I apologize for the pain they have caused," Fey wrote. "Going forward, no comedy-loving kid really needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness."

Other examples of how the Black Lives Matter protests have impacted entertainment include cancellation of the long-running TV show "Cops" and temporary removal of "Gone With the Wind" from the HBO Max service.

Two of the four eliminated "30 Rock" episodes originally aired in 2010, with the others first shown in 2008 and 2012. Series regular Jane Krakowski and guest star Jon Hamm appeared in blackface.

___

Associated Press TV Writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse is offering a special discount to all essential worker brides-to-be during the month of June.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

Crime

2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

News

Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

News

New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 2 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.