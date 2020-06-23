Advertisement

Livea. Weight Control Centers

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
Address: 4112 Oakwood Hills Pkwy Suite 200Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: https://livea.com/

About Us

We’re thrilled to introduce you to Livea, the new proven, physician-recommended weight loss plan that’s customized to all things you. We want it to be doable, so we carefully consider your dietary restrictions, body composition, health concerns – every stage of life. All those variables impact how your body responds to the program, so we ensure you have the energy you need for whatever your action-packed days have in store.We provide you with private consultations and one-on-one guidance from an expert team that truly gets to know you – enthusiastic weight loss professionals who are happy to offer counsel and encouragement along the way. We know adopting a healthier lifestyle isn’t always an easy process, but we promise – it’s one of the most worthwhile endeavors of your life. Your well-being is our top priority. It’s the entire reason we exist.

