2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

MERRILLAN, Wis. (WEAU)-- Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Mikel Koller was in a vehicle pursuit in Osseo on June 23 and fled in a stolen truck. Law enforcement located him entering a residence in the village of Merrillan on Wednesday, June 24.

The homeowner confirmed Koller was inside.

The Jackson County Emergency Response Team entered the house and found Koller and David Eddy III in the attic.

Koller was arrested for a felony warrant, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.

Eddy was arrested for obstructing/resisting and a probation hold.