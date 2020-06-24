Advertisement

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president.
In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president.(Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt via GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WAVE) - A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world, according to a dedication to her on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue Facebook page.

August, who turned 20 in April, has outlived many dogs of her same breed; the average lifespan of a golden retriever is believed to be 10 to 12 years old.

The 20-year-old lives with her family in Tennessee. She’s compassionately nicknamed ‘Augie.’

“At 20 years old, she’s just about doubled the expected lifespan for golden retrievers and she’s still kicking,” the Facebook post honoring August said. “She’s lived so long largely because she’s got great genetics, but also her owner, Jennifer, has done a great job of taking care of her and ensuring that they have a good relationship with Augie’s vet.”

Its official. Let it be known that Golden Retriever, "August", is the oldest known, oldest living Golden Retriever! She...

Posted by GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue on Saturday, June 20, 2020

In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president. Through the years, August was rehomed several times before finding her current owners, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt of Oakland, Tenn., at age 14. They adopted her from Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada.

The dog was celebrated with a special cake and birthday scarf on her big day, with photos from her birthday party going viral since they were shared on the rescue group’s page.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse is offering a special discount to all essential worker brides-to-be during the month of June.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

Crime

2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

News

Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

News

New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.