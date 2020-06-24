Advertisement

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse.
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Essential workers have been on the frontline of COVID-19 for months and Charlotte’s Bridal in La Crosse is looking to help any of those employees that are brides-to-be.

“This month we’ve been giving essential workers $300 off any in-stock purchase on a wedding gown,” said Jenn Walker, co-owner of Charlotte’s Bridal. “We really wanted to show them how much we care about them.”

More than 15 brides have already taken advantage of the discount.

Charlotte’s says it’s more than just healthcare workers that are essential.

“I feel like everybody thinks about the hospital and the grocery stores, but the banks have been open and there’s so many other people,” Walker explained. “We just wanted to do something that’s for everyone getting married at this time.”

Charlotte’s is currently open by appointment only with sanitization increased, limited guests, and masks required.

In May, the small business received a grant from the City of La Crosse to help while it was forced to close.

Now, the salon is excited to extend others the same helping hand.

“For us to pay it forward, it’s been fantastic and I’m excited for the brides that get to benefit from that too,” Walker said.

The bridal store says it thrives off helping others feel special.

“My staff finds it as a challenge, like that’s what drives them every day is to find that perfect dress for the perfect bride,” said Walker. “When we do [find it], we all do a little happy dance and we celebrate.”

Charlotte’s Bridal is offering the essential workers promotion till the end of June.

It’s looking to help as many brides as possible in the week to come.

