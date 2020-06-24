Advertisement

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Bayer is paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.
Bayer is paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.(Source: AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer said Wednesday that it will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the weedkiller Roundup, which has faced thousands of lawsuits over claims it causes cancer.

Bayer said it was also paying up to $1.22 billion to settle two additional areas of intense litigation, one involving toxic chemical PCB in water, and one involving dicamba, another weedkiller.

The company said the settlement over Roundup, which is made by its Monsanto subsidiary, involves about 125,000 filed and unfiled claims. Under the agreement, Bayer will make a payment of $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion to resolve current litigation, and $1.25 billion to address potential future litigation, even as the company continues to maintain that Roundup is safe.

“In short, this is the right action at the right time for Bayer,” CEO Werner Baumann said during a conference call with reporters. In a statement, he called the settlement “financially reasonable when viewed against the significant financial risks of continued, multi-year litigation and the related impacts to our reputation and to our business.”

Monsanto developed glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup — in the 1970s. The weedkiller has been sold in more than 160 countries and widely used in the U.S. Bayer, which bought St. Louis-based Monsanto in 2018, said last year that all government regulators that have looked at the issue have rejected a link between cancer and glyphosate.

The herbicide came under increasing scrutiny after the France-based International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, classified it as a “probable human carcinogen” in 2015.

Lawsuits against Monsanto followed. Monsanto has attacked the international research agency’s opinion as an outlier. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says glyphosate is safe for people when used in accordance with label directions.

Attorney Robin Greenwald of the New York law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, which represented several people who filed suit against Monsanto, welcomed the settlement.

“It has been a long journey, but we are very pleased that we’ve achieved justice for the tens of thousands of people who, through no fault of their own, are suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma after using a product Monsanto assured them was safe,” Greenwald said in a statement.

In August, a California jury ordered Monsanto to pay $86.7 million to a couple claiming that Roundup Ready caused their cancers. It was the third such courtroom loss for Monsanto in California since August 2018.

Bayer said Wednesday that the appeals process will continue for those three cases, which are not covered by the settlement.

The new agreement establishes creation of an independent panel for any future lawsuits. Bayer said the panel will determine whether Roundup can cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and if so, at what minimum exposure levels.

Werner said Bayer is confident that a scientific review would support its contention that the product does not cause cancer.

Bayer said it would also pay up to $400 million to settle cases claiming that dicamba drifted onto plants that weren’t bred to resist it, killing them. Claimants will be required to provide proof their crop yields were damaged by dicamba, Bayer said.

The company said it expects contributions from co-defendant BASF toward the dicamba settlement.

Bayer separately agreed to pay about $170 million to resolve PCB claims filed by attorneys general in New Mexico, Washington state and the District of Columbia. The company also said it would pay $650 million to a group of local governments with claims of PCB pollution — a settlement that requires federal court approval.

That settlement provides money to help officials clean up major waterways polluted with PCBs that were carried there by stormwater runoff, said Scott Summy, whose law firm represented government entities.

Bayer said it would start making payments this year and these would be financed from existing liquidity, future income, proceeds from the sale of its animal health business and the issuance of additional bonds.

___

This story has been updated to correct the amount in the California verdict and to remove incorrect references to the settlement covering only 75% of cases and to future settlements being subject to a judge’s approval.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse is offering a special discount to all essential worker brides-to-be during the month of June.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

Crime

2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

News

Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

News

New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 2 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.