Department of Workforce Development releases May local employment and unemployment data

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)-- The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the statistics for employment and unemployment for May 2020.

Metropolitan area unemployment rates decreased in Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month and increased over the year.

Municipalities saw unemployment rates decrease in the state’s 34 largest cities over the month but the numbers increased over the year.

Unemployment rates in counties decreased in 69 of the state’s 72 counties over the month of May. The number increased over the year in all counties.