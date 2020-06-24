Health director warns of contact tracing scams

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -

With more Covid-19 cases in the Chippewa Valley, it’s important to know the warning signs of a potential scam.

Health officials may contact you if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, but Chippewa County Health Director, Angela Weideman, says they will never ask for personal information.

“When public health calls to notify you that you are in close contact to a positive case, we will never ask for your social security number, your bank account, or credit card information”, Weideman said.

Weideman also says that if you are not sure if the person contacting you is from the health department, hang up and contact the health department yourself.

In Chippewa County, there are now eight new positive Covid-19 cases since Wednesday, June 17, bringing the total to 71.

61 of those cases have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.