New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) --

A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says while she's concerned about the number of cases recently, the county will move forward with loosening restrictions.

Among the changes in the new order, food and drink self-service will be discouraged as opposed to prohibited, indoor public gatherings can have up to 100 people and outdoor gatherings 250.

We'll have more on the latest health order on WEAU 13 news at 10 p.m.

An update on COVID-19 numbers in Eau Claire County, 170 people have tested positive, which is an increase of three from yesterday.

Of those 170 cases, 137 are recovered.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.