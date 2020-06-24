Advertisement

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Monuments and statues across the country have been destroyed or defaced
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.(Source: National Park Service)
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WIFR/Gray News) - The governor of South Dakota promises to protect Mount Rushmore as statues and monuments across the country have fallen at the hands of protesters.

“Not on my watch,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in response to a tweet from conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, who asked the question: “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?”

It’s unclear if there are any current, credible plans to deface or destroy the national monument, about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City.

Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protesters have vandalized and toppled Confederate monuments, while some cities opted to separate themselves from symbols of slavery.

Statues of Washington and Jefferson also have been defaced or torn down by demonstrators.

A statue of Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be removed, the New York mayor’s office said this week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Area bridal salon giving back to essential workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Charlotte's Bridal in La Crosse is offering a special discount to all essential worker brides-to-be during the month of June.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

Crime

2 men arrested after barricading themselves in home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men have been arrested after law enforcement found them entering a residence without permission and hiding in the attic.

Latest News

National

Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saharan dust usually disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

News

Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

National

3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man.

News

New health order for Eau Claire County to go into effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new, local health order for Eau Claire County goes into effect at midnight for the next two weeks.

National

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

Updated: 2 hours ago
A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world.