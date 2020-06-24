Popular Eau Claire farm now using solar panels

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire farm flipped the switch Wednesday and now has the first farm solar arrays in the area.

Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire will now use solar panels to decrease energy costs and increase sustainability.

Silver Spring Foods is the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish and is now using renewable energy to grow horseradishes and run the farm.

We’re using the sun to be able to grow our horseradish products, so being able to harness the power of the sun to create electricity in order to run our coolers for horseradish. that’s the largest underground cooler for horseradish products in the world.

You will be able to tour the new solar field at Huntsinger Farms during the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, which is the host of next year’s event.

