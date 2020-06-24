SkyWarn 13 Weather Forecast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hit and miss showers made for another day of playing dodge the raindrops in and around Western Wisconsin. You may have needed to pull out the umbrella more than once, but like Tuesday, they were quick to move in and out. Rainfall amounts for most places remained under 0.10″ but locally higher amounts were likely recorded. A few weak surface boundaries helped touch off the activity from afternoon heating, but now going into tonight temperatures are cooling and the atmosphere will stabilize. The other culprit has been an upper trough overhead, but this has made some eastward progress and will be less of a factor. Tonight will bring another cool down with lows in the low and mid 50′s.

If you have been looking for that totally dry day this work week, then Thursday is your day! The upper trough will be gone with a more flat, westerly flow in the region. A weak high pressure system will be centered more to our south, leading to west and southwest flow along with plenty of sunshine. Though a few afternoon clouds will likely develop, it will stay dry with a warmer afternoon as temperatures return to at least average, in the low 80′s. While we enjoy the drier weather, a front will be making a track through the Northern Plains, heading into Minnesota by Thursday night. Clouds will start to increase and it appears we will be in the running to see at least a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms arrive before daybreak Friday.

Unfortunately that next chance of showers and thunderstorms will make for a potentially wet finish to the work week as the front slides east and into Wisconsin. Timing will have to be watched, because with enough heating and instability, there will be a chance for some strong to severe storms out ahead of this system. Right now that would favor central/southern/eastern Wisconsin, while here in our part of the state, the threat will be a bit lower. This is because scattered showers and extra clouds will be around during the morning, limiting potential heating. We may see a few thunderstorms during the afternoon, but again anything more organized should be moving away from us when that occurs. High temperatures will be tricky as the air mass will be warm, but with enough clouds and showers, we may not break 80.

The good news is after this next chance for rain, the weekend is shaping up to be very nice and summery. A high pressure system will be taking hold, sliding across the Great Lakes by Sunday. Sinking, generally dry air will make for two nearly sunny days, while temperatures will have a chance to warm nicely, reaching through the 80′s. It will be a perfect weekend for some time at the lake or cabin. Enjoy the lack of humidity these days because it does appear that dew points will be rising back into and through the 60′s next week, and with more highs in the 80′s we are facing a decent stretch of typical summer weather.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.