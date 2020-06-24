Stange looks back on USHL Season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North graduate Sam Stange will start his career with the Wisconsin Badgers this fall. This past year he played in the USHL and was among the league leaders in points. Stange says that experience will help him once he gets to Madison.

“I think it was a really valuable year on so many levels. More than just on the hockey side, there was some personal growth. We went through some things as a team.

Going from high school to the USHL was a really big jump. I had to get used to and it took a little bit. I know there is another jump coming to the college level.

I think it was good to see what is going to come for me this year. I expect it to be sort of a similar process. The growth of the game and the adjustment period.

It was nice to find some confidence throughout the year, I was able to put up some numbers, but next year I am going to be hoping to get some team success. More than maybe was the case last year. Just pretty optimistic for everything. "

