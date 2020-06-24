Advertisement

Thousands petition Disney World to delay reopening as Florida COVID-19 cases surge

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) – More than 7,000 people are urging Disney World to delay reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve signed a moveon.org petition, which says in part: “This virus is not gone, unfortunately it’s only become worse in this state.”

Coronavirus cases are surging in Florida as the park preps for a phased reopening starting on July 11.

Disney is putting several measures in place to reopen safely, but those who signed the petition are hoping they and local officials reconsider, saying it’s not fair to ask Disney employees to risk their lives.

There’s a similar petition calling for Disney to push back the reopening of Disneyland in California, which is set for July 17. That petition has nearly 50,000 signatures.

Disney plans to reopen all 12 of its theme parks around the world by mid-July.

