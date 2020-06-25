2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Greater West Central Area Labor Council is cancelling its annual Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire this year.

The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

The council says, “We cannot sponsor a celebration hosting 200 adults and children in the midst of the virus causing cancellations of many traditional celebrations across our great state.”

