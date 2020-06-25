Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - June 25

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For about the past 10 days, farmers across the state have been signing up with the Department of Revenue for some of the $50 million in Coronavirus aid money that Governor Evers has made available to them. And the total grows every day with over 10,000 farmers now on the list to get some of that money. The individual payments will range from a thousand to thirty five hundred dollars depending on how the final sign-up goes. The last day to sign-up is this coming Monday, June 29th and state officials hope the checks can go out in July.

Dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic has spawned some changes to the Alice in Dairyland Program in the future. One of those changes means that future Alices will start their reign in July rather than in June, even though the finals process for picking the new Alice will still be held in May. State officials say that will mean a more seasoned Alice to handle all the June Dairy Month activities around the state. The second change will allow all Alice finalists to be credentialed by completing an agriculture marketing and communications certification program.

They say too many cooks can spoil the broth. That may be the case when it comes to trade matters in the Trump Administration. Earlier this week, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro told the media that the phase one trade deal with China was "over." Those remarks immediately sent markets downward and the Administration hustling to control the message. President Trump wasted no time tweeting that "The China trade deal is fully intact and that they will hopefully live up to the terms of the deal." Even Chinese officials countered Navarro saying they are standing behind the deal.

It keeps getting more expensive for Bayer AG to defend itself in lawsuits over company products like Roundup, Dicamba and PCBs. This week Bayer announced in a news release it would pay between eight point eight and nine point six billion dollars to resolve current and future lawsuits regarding Roundup. Company officials feel that will take care of about 75% of the current lawsuits filed against Bayer on the issue. They also said they will pay up to $400 million to resolve litigation in a Missouri court regarding Dicamba. The package also includes about $650 million to deal with lawsuits regarding PCBs in water. A federal district court in Northern California still has to approve the deal.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.