CFAUSD announces two finalists for superintendent position

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District School Board has selected two finalists for consideration as the district's next superintendent.

Jeff Holmes has served as the Germantown School District Superintendent since 2013.

Before that, he was the superintendent in Montello School District from 2008-2013 and principal of the Junior/Senior High School from 2004-2008.

Nick Madison is the current Brillion Public Schools Superintendent. He’s served in that position since 2005.

Interviews with the two finalists will be held Thursday, June 25th.

The new superintendent would take office on July 1, 2020.

