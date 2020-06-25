Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Jeff was offered the position after the board interviewed their top six candidates and was unanimously approved by the board for the position.

Board President Dave Czech stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Holmes as our next superintendent. I’m confident that his wisdom, knowledge, and character are a great fit for our students, staff, and community.”

