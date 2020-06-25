Advertisement

Eau Claire Cavaliers cancel season

Eau Claire Cavaliers cancel what would have been 50th season
The Eau Claire Cavs are the 2019 WBA Champions.
The Eau Claire Cavs are the 2019 WBA Champions.(WEAU)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, the Eau Claire Cavaliers amateur baseball team canceled what would have been their 50th season.

After a strong showing last year, finishing tied for the third best record in the Chippewa River Baseball League and becoming the 2019 Wisconsin Baseball Association State Champions, the Cavaliers will not have the chance to duplicate that success.

Reports suggest that there will be a season for some teams in the Chippewa River Baseball League but the Cavaliers will not be apart of that group.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SportsScene 13

Eau Claire Express cancel 2020 baseball season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Express owner says player safety is their top priority.

SportsScene 13

Stange looks back on USHL Season

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Sam Stange looks back on his season in the USHL and how it will help him in college at Wisconsin.

SportsScene 13

MLB players agree to report July 1

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
|
By AP
Major League Baseball players agree to report starting July 1, outstanding operations issues resolved.

SportsScene 13

Sam Stange receives prestigious opportunity

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
This upcoming hockey season, former Eau Claire North graduate, Sam Stange, will join the Wisconsin Badgers hockey team. Before that, Sam will have the opportunity to make the US National Juniors team for the World Junior Championships.

Latest News

SportsScene 13

Winner named for 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
|
By PRESS RELEASE
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been named the recipient of the 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during the 2020 ESPYS tonight.

SportsScene 13

Minnesota Twins release statement on removal of Calvin Griffith statue

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
|
By NEWS RELEASE
“Past, present or future, there is no place for racism, inequality and injustice in Twins Territory.”

SportsScene 13

Ben Loomis prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: May. 10, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Born in Eau claire in 1998 and just 19 years later, Ben Loomis was competing on the Olympic stage. Loomis finished in 40th place in the 2018 Winter Olympic's 10k Nordic skiing race and is now preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SportsScene 13

Wisconsin American Legion Baseball 2020 season cancelled

Updated: May. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The American Legion’s Department of Wisconsin has cancelled its programming of American Legion Baseball within the state for the 2020 season.

SportsScene 13

Green Bay Packers 2020-21 schedule

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The 2020-21 schedule for the Green Bay Packers was released by the NFL on Thursday. Green Bay will open up its season with back-to-back divisional games.

SportsScene 13

Blugolds look to 2021 to repeat as national champs

Updated: Apr. 19, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After winning a track and field national championship in 2019, the UWEC Blugolds move on to 2021 to repeat as national champs after losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19.