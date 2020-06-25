Eau Claire Cavaliers cancel season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today, the Eau Claire Cavaliers amateur baseball team canceled what would have been their 50th season.

After a strong showing last year, finishing tied for the third best record in the Chippewa River Baseball League and becoming the 2019 Wisconsin Baseball Association State Champions, the Cavaliers will not have the chance to duplicate that success.

Reports suggest that there will be a season for some teams in the Chippewa River Baseball League but the Cavaliers will not be apart of that group.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.