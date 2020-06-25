Advertisement

Eau Claire Co. reports potential COVID-19 exposures at two businesses

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two local businesses may have had COVID-19 exposures. According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Wagner's Lanes and Olive Garden in Eau Claire both had a potential exposure in the last couple of weeks.

"This is a virus that if you come in close contact with someone and you're out in a community setting, there's risk," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

Giese says a person who was at both establishments tested positive for COVID-19. She says food is not a risk factor in this situation, but rather anyone in close contact with the person. Giese says it's important when you are dining at a restaurant or at another business to follow recommended guidelines, especially staying six feet apart.

"We know that close contact in those two environments could have happened and we don't have the names of all of the people with that close contact may have happened," she said.

Ashley Hansen of the Eau Claire area says she is worried about getting COVID-19, which is why she has chosen not to go to any dine-in restaurants since the outbreak started.

"I don't feel comfortable indoor dining still, but I guess everyone just has to see what they're comfortable with. It's up to these bigger places to do what they can to limit the exposure," said Hansen.

Hansen says she thinks it's important to keep following recommended safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I worry about the spread of COVID still because a lot of people are still vulnerable and we need to watch out for other members of the community," she said.

Karla Anderson of Osseo says she understands the need to support re-opened businesses.

"I think there is still a risk. I do realize people need to make the best decisions for themselves and the small businesses need to open up and start supporting themselves, that way they can stay open," said Anderson.

If you do decide to dine in at restaurants or visit other area establishments, Giese says social distancing is key.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says if you dined in at Olive Garden on June 4, 9, 10 or 11 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or were at the inside bar of Wagner’s Lanes on June 16 or 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - you may be at risk.

Giese says if you are experiencing symptoms to call your health care provider and get tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

News

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

News

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Crime

Rusk County double homicide suspects appear in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rusk County homicide suspect Adam Rosolowski appeared in court after being formally charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

National

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

News

UPDATE: New reopening date for Eau Claire County Humane Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Executive Director Shelley Janke originally said beginning July 1st, there will be limited public viewing hours with precautions in place to meet adoptable animals. That date has now been moved back to July 7th due to the holiday weekend.