Eau Claire Co. reports potential COVID-19 exposures at two businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two local businesses may have had COVID-19 exposures. According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Wagner's Lanes and Olive Garden in Eau Claire both had a potential exposure in the last couple of weeks.

"This is a virus that if you come in close contact with someone and you're out in a community setting, there's risk," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

Giese says a person who was at both establishments tested positive for COVID-19. She says food is not a risk factor in this situation, but rather anyone in close contact with the person. Giese says it's important when you are dining at a restaurant or at another business to follow recommended guidelines, especially staying six feet apart.

"We know that close contact in those two environments could have happened and we don't have the names of all of the people with that close contact may have happened," she said.

Ashley Hansen of the Eau Claire area says she is worried about getting COVID-19, which is why she has chosen not to go to any dine-in restaurants since the outbreak started.

"I don't feel comfortable indoor dining still, but I guess everyone just has to see what they're comfortable with. It's up to these bigger places to do what they can to limit the exposure," said Hansen.

Hansen says she thinks it's important to keep following recommended safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I worry about the spread of COVID still because a lot of people are still vulnerable and we need to watch out for other members of the community," she said.

Karla Anderson of Osseo says she understands the need to support re-opened businesses.

"I think there is still a risk. I do realize people need to make the best decisions for themselves and the small businesses need to open up and start supporting themselves, that way they can stay open," said Anderson.

If you do decide to dine in at restaurants or visit other area establishments, Giese says social distancing is key.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says if you dined in at Olive Garden on June 4, 9, 10 or 11 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or were at the inside bar of Wagner’s Lanes on June 16 or 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - you may be at risk.

Giese says if you are experiencing symptoms to call your health care provider and get tested for COVID-19.

