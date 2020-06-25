Advertisement

‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia)
HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Gone with the wind” is back on HBO Max, but it is not alone.

The streaming platform made the 1939 film available for viewing on Tuesday, but it also added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depictions in the movie: “‘Gone With the Wind:' A Complicated Legacy” and “Hattie McDaniel: What a Character!” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In an introduction to the movie, TCM host Jacqueline Stewart denounces the misrepresentations while examining the film’s historical context.

HBO Max pulled the movie from its platform temporarily two weeks ago amid anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

News

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.