Advertisement

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

The field at Copeland Park during a Loggers practice.
The field at Copeland Park during a Loggers practice.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to take the field again, especially [at] Loggers stadium,” said Jared Freilich, a Loggers pitcher.

After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

“The league opted to form these pods based on teams that can play and right now we’re in a pod that features six different teams mostly operating out of Wisconsin with a team in Rockford, Illinois,” explained Ben Kapanke, the Loggers general manager.

New policies are also being implemented to keep staff, players, and fans safe.

“We can seat about 3,000 people here in the facility, so we’re going to try and maintain that 50 percent capacity to allow people to really social distance on their own,” Kapanke said.

Additionally, everyone entering the stadium will have to pass a temperature check.

Those above 100.4 degrees will not be admitted, but can receive a refund or ticket exchange for a different home game.

The team expects the players to make responsible choices as well.

“It’s absolutely something we take seriously because we know the severity of the situation. We’re blessed and lucky enough to be playing and we don’t want that to all of a sudden come to an end because we were not taking precautions,” Freilich added.

Any player that tests positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Players say this season with the Loggers is that much more important and special after their spring collegiate seasons were cut short.

“Not having baseball it was kind of torture just sitting around, working out by yourself not being able to be surrounded by a team atmosphere,” Freilich said.

While La Crosse is experiencing a surge in cases, the Loggers say only staff interacting with fans will be required to wear a face covering.

“From a fan standpoint, we didn’t want to be in a position to tell people and require them to wear masks,” Kapanke said. “We feel like they’re coming here on their own free will and they kind of know some inherited risks of coming to the facility, wherever they go there is inherited risk, so we didn’t want to. We are encouraging them to wear masks.”

The Loggers are excited to provide a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times, starting with the home opener July 3.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

News

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Crime

Rusk County double homicide suspects appear in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rusk County homicide suspect Adam Rosolowski appeared in court after being formally charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

National

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

News

UPDATE: New reopening date for Eau Claire County Humane Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Executive Director Shelley Janke originally said beginning July 1st, there will be limited public viewing hours with precautions in place to meet adoptable animals. That date has now been moved back to July 7th due to the holiday weekend.