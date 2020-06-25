Latest Marquette Law poll looks at presidential race & BLM protests

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll out Wednesday shows presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden widening his lead over President Trump.

It has registered voters in Wisconsin favoring Biden over Republican Incumbent President Donald Trump by eight percentage points. That’s beyond the poll’s margin of error.

Last month, Biden had only a three point lead - 46 to 43 percent, with 10 percent not choosing either candidate.

The closest matchup so far was in February, with a tie at 46 percent.

The poll also finds that 61 percent of respondents support Black Lives Matters protests happening across the nation. The latest poll was conducted before Tuesday night’s protests in Madison.

The poll also found 72 percent of respondents said they have a favorable view of police compared with 59 percent who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.

30 percent of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, while 58 percent said they disapprove of the president’s handling of protests.

