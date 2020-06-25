Advertisement

Latest Marquette Law poll looks at presidential race & BLM protests

Marquette Law School Poll June 2020
Marquette Law School Poll June 2020(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - The latest Marquette University Law School poll out Wednesday shows presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden widening his lead over President Trump.

It has registered voters in Wisconsin favoring Biden over Republican Incumbent President Donald Trump by eight percentage points. That’s beyond the poll’s margin of error.

Last month, Biden had only a three point lead - 46 to 43 percent, with 10 percent not choosing either candidate.

The closest matchup so far was in February, with a tie at 46 percent.

The poll also finds that 61 percent of respondents support Black Lives Matters protests happening across the nation. The latest poll was conducted before Tuesday night’s protests in Madison.

The poll also found 72 percent of respondents said they have a favorable view of police compared with 59 percent who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.

30 percent of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, while 58 percent said they disapprove of the president’s handling of protests.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

News

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

News

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Crime

Rusk County double homicide suspects appear in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rusk County homicide suspect Adam Rosolowski appeared in court after being formally charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

National

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

News

UPDATE: New reopening date for Eau Claire County Humane Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Executive Director Shelley Janke originally said beginning July 1st, there will be limited public viewing hours with precautions in place to meet adoptable animals. That date has now been moved back to July 7th due to the holiday weekend.