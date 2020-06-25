Advertisement

Minnesota man sentenced for Cumberland business burglary

Minnesota man sentenced in Cumberland burglary
Minnesota man sentenced in Cumberland burglary(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is sentenced for his part in breaking into a business in Cumberland and trying to burn down another.

29-year-old Hienok Demessie will spend five years in prison.

He entered into a plea agreement in April and pleaded guilty to three of seven charges.

An initial complaint filed in December says law enforcement officers responded to a possible burglary at Don Johnson Collision Center in Cumberland.

A witness noticed missing money and keys and could smell smoke coming from the neighboring laundromat.

Officials tracked down the stolen vehicle and arrested Demessie without incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

News

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

News

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Crime

Rusk County double homicide suspects appear in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rusk County homicide suspect Adam Rosolowski appeared in court after being formally charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

National

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

News

UPDATE: New reopening date for Eau Claire County Humane Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Executive Director Shelley Janke originally said beginning July 1st, there will be limited public viewing hours with precautions in place to meet adoptable animals. That date has now been moved back to July 7th due to the holiday weekend.