Minnesota man sentenced for Cumberland business burglary

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is sentenced for his part in breaking into a business in Cumberland and trying to burn down another.

29-year-old Hienok Demessie will spend five years in prison.

He entered into a plea agreement in April and pleaded guilty to three of seven charges.

An initial complaint filed in December says law enforcement officers responded to a possible burglary at Don Johnson Collision Center in Cumberland.

A witness noticed missing money and keys and could smell smoke coming from the neighboring laundromat.

Officials tracked down the stolen vehicle and arrested Demessie without incident.

