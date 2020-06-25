Neighborhood meets to discuss race and racism in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday evening, neighbors in the Sherman Estate neighborhood got together to discuss race and racism in Eau Claire.

The conversation started after one neighbor put a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard, sparking a discussion.

That neighbor eventually ended up ordering 30 yard signs for people around the neighborhood.

Wednesday, a group of those neighbors had the first of potentially many conversations surrounding what they say are hard topics.

“But I think real change starts when you actually have those face-to-face difficult conversations and work with people in communities that are important and valuable to you. For some people those are co-workers, family, friends, it could be your community,” said Adam Ludwig of Eau Claire.

Ludwig hopes to eventually include more neighbors in the conversations, and to keep ordering more than the 30 signs that have originally been ordered.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.