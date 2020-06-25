Noah’s Ark hiring, offering increased wages and bonuses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After their first weekend back to work, Noah’s Arc is increasing their wages and bonuses for all positions and adding additional Team Members for this summer.

Management has increased its starting wages to $10/hour for all positions, and lifeguards can now earn up to $12/hour. Heavily discounted housing is also available on-site in dorms newly constructed for this season.

“Working at Noah’s Ark is a great entry on any young adult’s resume,” says General Manager Mark Whitfield. “But it’s also a wonderful opportunity for professionals looking to get back to work, or supplement their income with a job that’s engaging, unique and often quite fun!”

