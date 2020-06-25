Rusk County double homicide suspects appear in court

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Rusk County homicide suspect Adam Rosolowski was one suspect who appeared in court after being formally charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

Court records show 21-year-old Adam Rosolowski has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide-repeater, operating without consent-possessing weapon- repeater, burglary with dangerous weapon- repeater, two counts of theft, criminal damage to property-repeater and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says on June 7, there was a 9-1-1 call from Lucas Rosolowski saying he found his grandparents deceased in the town of Marshall.

Both Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski appeared to be deceased from gunshot wounds, according to the criminal complaint.

An unnamed individual told law enforcement that Rosolowski told them they were going to shoot his grandparents.

He told officials that an unnamed suspect had shot his grandfather and that he shot two rounds towards his grandmother.

Rosolowski told investigators that he was unsure of his grandmother’s injuries but when he left the home he saw her bleeding from her mouth, left arm and right clavicle.

Joseph Falk, 17, and a juvenile male were also arrested in connection to the homicide.

Rosolowski’s cash bond was set at $1 million.

