Advertisement

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Chippewa County has two new positive COVID cases and the SandBar and Grill has temporarily closed their doors.
Chippewa County has two new positive COVID cases and the SandBar and Grill has temporarily closed their doors.((Source: MGN image))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls posted on Facebook that they will be voluntarily closing their doors, only temporarily, because of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

They will be closed June 25 until July 1 and are working with the health department closely, according to the post.

If you visited the building between June 12 through June 20 and are having symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

Chippewa County Health Department is also reporting two new confirmed cases in the county since Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 7 hours ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

National

US coronavirus cases surge as some states see record highs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
U.S. COVID-19 cases are surging. Some states set record highs.