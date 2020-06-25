SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls posted on Facebook that they will be voluntarily closing their doors, only temporarily, because of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

They will be closed June 25 until July 1 and are working with the health department closely, according to the post.

If you visited the building between June 12 through June 20 and are having symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

Chippewa County Health Department is also reporting two new confirmed cases in the county since Wednesday.

