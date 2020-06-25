Stanley-Boyd senior class recognized with parade

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area community had its high school graduation Wednesday night done a little differently from the traditional ceremony.

Students in the class of 2020 at Stanley-Boyd high school, not walking across the stage but parading through downtown to celebrate the end of their high school careers.

The parade left the school on 4th avenue to Broadway Street and looping around before returning to the high school.

The event was organized by some students and parents in the class of 2020

“So out of the normal and this is one way we get to stay together as a class, to see each other yet”, says Olyvia Hoel, a senior at Stanley-Boyd High School. “I think we’re going to have a graduation yet, but if we don’t this is just one way that we get to celebrate our last year together.”

Most of the class of 2020 did come out for the parade Wednesday.

Congrats to all those students on finishing their high school careers.

