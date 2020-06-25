Advertisement

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it a virus hot spot.

The suspension of elective surgeries is designed to protect hospital space in the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas. Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients has more than doubled in two weeks. Texas has reported more than 11,000 new cases in the previous two days alone.

The pause on reopening does not roll back previous orders that already allowed much of the economy to reopen. But it would appear to slow down any planned expansion of occupancy levels at places including bars, restaurants, amusement parks and other venues.

“We are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said in a statement. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

By reimposing a ban on elective surgeries, the Republican is returning to one of his first actions when the virus first emerged in Texas in March. He later rescinded the order during an aggressive reopening of the state in May that lifted lockdown orders ahead of most of the U.S.

Abbott this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. On Thursday, the number of hospitalizations climbed to nearly 4,400 patients, setting a new record for a 13th consecutive day.

Abbott has also urged Texans to wear masks in public. The governor hasn’t issued a statewide mask order, but the state’s cities and counties have imposed new orders on businesses to require customers and workers to wear face coverings.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that the number of hospitalized patients is nearly 4,400, not 4,700.

___

Associated Press reporter Nomaan Merchant contributed from Houston.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

Updated: moments ago
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 20 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.