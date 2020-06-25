UPDATE: New reopening date for Eau Claire County Humane Association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association has announced their July re-opening plan.

Executive Director Shelley Janke originally said beginning July 1st, there will be limited public viewing hours with precautions in place to meet adoptable animals. That date has now been moved back to July 7th due to the holiday weekend.

Adoptions, meet and greets and surrender of animals will still be by appointment only and curbside, depending on the weather.

The shelter will be open to the public Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“WE KNOW THAT PEOPLE COME TO THE SHELTER JUST TO VISIT THE ANIMALS AND WE ABSOLUTELY LOVE THAT ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY. HOWEVER, WITH LIMITED SPACE AND THE CURRENT CONDITION OF COVID-19, WE WANT TO PROVIDE SAFETY FOR OUR VISITORS, WHICH MEANS LIMITING THE NUMBER OF VISITORS INSIDE THE BUILDING TO 10 AT A TIME” JANKE STATED.

