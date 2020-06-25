Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

All in-person classes will have no more than 50 students with social distancing implemented.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces except dorm rooms and individual offices.

More online classes and hybrid options will be available and all in-person classes are being planned in a way that can adapt to online if needed.

Additionally, the school is working on policies to help students who need to miss class to quarantine.

“Our Faculty Council is working with the faculty to clarify our attendance policy to make sure if students are sick or they need to quarantine, we want them to stay away from the classroom,” said Glena Temple, president of Viterbo University. “That’s one of the ways I am so proud of our faculty that are working to keep students engaged and not let them fall behind. "

La Crosse County has recently seen a surge in COVID cases among 20 to 29 years olds and Viterbo says to keep classes in-person its students will need to be responsible.

“If we want to be face-to-face and we want to have these experiences of athletics and performing arts and the things we value so much, we’re going to have to work together to make sure we are making smart choices as a community,” Temple explained.

The university president says fall sports will go on with a shortened season, less travel, and student-athletes monitored.

Residence halls will be reduced in density with more single rooms made available as well.

