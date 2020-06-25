Advertisement

Viterbo University releases fall plans for returning to campus

Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Viterbo University in La Crosse is the latest college to release its plans for the fall.

All in-person classes will have no more than 50 students with social distancing implemented.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces except dorm rooms and individual offices.

More online classes and hybrid options will be available and all in-person classes are being planned in a way that can adapt to online if needed.

Additionally, the school is working on policies to help students who need to miss class to quarantine.

“Our Faculty Council is working with the faculty to clarify our attendance policy to make sure if students are sick or they need to quarantine, we want them to stay away from the classroom,” said Glena Temple, president of Viterbo University. “That’s one of the ways I am so proud of our faculty that are working to keep students engaged and not let them fall behind. "

La Crosse County has recently seen a surge in COVID cases among 20 to 29 years olds and Viterbo says to keep classes in-person its students will need to be responsible.

“If we want to be face-to-face and we want to have these experiences of athletics and performing arts and the things we value so much, we’re going to have to work together to make sure we are making smart choices as a community,” Temple explained.

The university president says fall sports will go on with a shortened season, less travel, and student-athletes monitored.

Residence halls will be reduced in density with more single rooms made available as well.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A proposed bill looks to provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities.

News

2020 Community Labor Day Picnic in Eau Claire canceled

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The event was scheduled to take place on September 7.

News

La Crosse Loggers add new policies ahead of home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
After months without baseball, the La Crosse Loggers will officially start its season on July 1 with some changes in place, including a smaller league.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District hires new Superintendent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District named Jeff Holmes the new Superintendent.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SandBar and Grill voluntarily closing temporarily for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls is temporarily closing their doors due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Crime

Rusk County double homicide suspects appear in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Rusk County homicide suspect Adam Rosolowski appeared in court after being formally charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

National

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

News

UPDATE: New reopening date for Eau Claire County Humane Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Executive Director Shelley Janke originally said beginning July 1st, there will be limited public viewing hours with precautions in place to meet adoptable animals. That date has now been moved back to July 7th due to the holiday weekend.