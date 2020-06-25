Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Cheema and Sweet Talker & Tiny

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Cheema has quite the story to share with you.

He was hit by a car in India, shattering both of his back legs as a puppy.

He came to the U.S. for medical care, and to find his forever home.

He's available for adoption through Moses Ark Rescue and Sanctuary in Menomonie.

Cheema is about two years old.

As he's grown, he's regained the use of his legs.

However, one leg will require an amputation because it isn't growing correctly and is causing him pain.

Moses Ark is willing to cover the cost of that future amputation to help speed up Cheema's adoption process.

He's looking for a home without other pets, and he already is great in a kennel and trains easily.

Cheema is a happy and a loyal dog looking for the loving home he deserves.

Go to Moses Ark Rescue and Sanctuary to learn more or email info@mosesarkrescue.com.

--

Two senior cats... an eight-year-old and a 13-year-old... are waiting to meet their new families.

Sweet Talker can be shy at first, but is starting to come out of his shell at the Buffalo County Humane Association.

He's described as a sweet boy who would do well in a home with another cat to be his buddy.

Sweet Talker is looking for a home where he can sweet talk you into giving him lots of head scratches.

After 13 years in her previous home, Tiny was surrendered to the BCHA due to her owner's health issues.

Tiny was shy at first in her new surroundings, but she now enjoys attention from volunteers and is showing her personality.

Since Tiny is used to being the only cat in a one human home, she is looking for a quieter home with no other pets.

Tiny and Sweet Talker are waiting to meet you!

Visit the Buffalo County Humane Association website for more information or call 715-318-0752.

Wagner Tails: Cheema and Sweet Talker & Tiny
Wagner Tails: Cheema and Sweet Talker & Tiny(WEAU)

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

Eau Claire County Humane Association announces July re-opening plan

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Humane Association has announced their July re-opening plan.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Frank & Toby and Bart & Homer

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
A couple of happy dogs and two, 12-week-old kittens are all ready to be adopted.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Waskey & Donny and Owen, Oscar, & Oliver

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two cats looking for someone to give them lots of cheek scratches, and three littermates described as absolutely awesome cats are all looking for the right homes.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Persephone and Hank

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two goofy and playful dogs are each looking for their forever home.

Latest News

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Law enforcement dogs

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
From drug detection to searches to suspect apprehension, K9 officers are an important part of many law enforcement agencies. Here's a look at just some of the dogs working with area law enforcement agencies.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Animal shelter membership programs

Updated: May. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
If you're not able to adopt or foster a pet, but you're still looking for a way to help pets in need, we have one affordable option that also gives you some perks.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: At-home dog training lesson

Updated: May. 6, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Owner of emBARK and certified dog trainer Heather Mishefske teaches a trick that's easy for you to teach your dog at home. It's called a "wrap."

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Toshi & Kenji and Sidney & Lucy

Updated: Apr. 29, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Two pairs of bonded cats previously featured in Wagner Tails are still available for adoption.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk goes virtual

Updated: Apr. 22, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The virtual event will take place Friday-Sunday, May 15-17th, 2020.

Wagner Tails

WAGNER TAILS: Flea and tick and heartworm prevention

Updated: Apr. 15, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Jamie with the Dunn County Humane Society shares some tips on flea and tick and heartworm prevention.