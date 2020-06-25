BUFFALO & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Cheema has quite the story to share with you.

He was hit by a car in India, shattering both of his back legs as a puppy.

He came to the U.S. for medical care, and to find his forever home.

He's available for adoption through Moses Ark Rescue and Sanctuary in Menomonie.

Cheema is about two years old.

As he's grown, he's regained the use of his legs.

However, one leg will require an amputation because it isn't growing correctly and is causing him pain.

Moses Ark is willing to cover the cost of that future amputation to help speed up Cheema's adoption process.

He's looking for a home without other pets, and he already is great in a kennel and trains easily.

Cheema is a happy and a loyal dog looking for the loving home he deserves.

Go to Moses Ark Rescue and Sanctuary to learn more or email info@mosesarkrescue.com.

--

Two senior cats... an eight-year-old and a 13-year-old... are waiting to meet their new families.

Sweet Talker can be shy at first, but is starting to come out of his shell at the Buffalo County Humane Association.

He's described as a sweet boy who would do well in a home with another cat to be his buddy.

Sweet Talker is looking for a home where he can sweet talk you into giving him lots of head scratches.

After 13 years in her previous home, Tiny was surrendered to the BCHA due to her owner's health issues.

Tiny was shy at first in her new surroundings, but she now enjoys attention from volunteers and is showing her personality.

Since Tiny is used to being the only cat in a one human home, she is looking for a quieter home with no other pets.

Tiny and Sweet Talker are waiting to meet you!

Visit the Buffalo County Humane Association website for more information or call 715-318-0752.

Wagner Tails: Cheema and Sweet Talker & Tiny (WEAU)

