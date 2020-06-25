Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation extends deadline for small business grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has extended the deadline for the We’re All In Small Business Grant.

The extended deadline runs until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

A small business can apply if they: started operating before Jan. 1, 2020 and were operating as of Feb. 2020. Must be based in Wisconsin and for profit. You must employ 20 or fewer full time employees (including the owner) and have more than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenue.

