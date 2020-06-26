Bear hunting application period for 2021 season opens July 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The bear hunting season application for 2021 will open on July 1st and the application deadline will be December 10th, 2020.

Applicants are asked to be aware about new bear management zone boundaries as hunting grounds mat change in 2021.

People who would like to hunt black bear in Wisconsin must possess a Class A bear license. Hunters may obtain a Class A bear license by:

Applications are required for a Class A license or to receive a preference point. Hunters must apply at least once during a period of three consecutive years, otherwise, all previously accumulated preference points will be lost. Sign up to receive an email when the 2021 bear permit application opens.

