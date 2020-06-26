Bill proposed to bring broadband to rural areas

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - 18,000,000 people in America don’t have internet access, according to Focus on Rural America.

Members of Congress as well as Focus on Rural America, a political organization are working to pass a new bill called the Moving Forward Act. The bill would provide rural broadband and infrastructure investments to people in rural communities in need of internet access.

CEO of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Paul Bauer says he has seen first hand the lack of high speed internet and the need for it in rural areas.

“Technology is changing at rapid pace and we still don’t have rural America covered as well as we should, so it does impact and it impacts people’s bottom lines because that access to information and professionals allows us to do our work here at the creamery faster, better cheaper that goes out to the farms and it enhances the rural community,” said Bauer.

Focus on Rural America members say the bill is expected to move through committee this week and to the House floor, the next.

