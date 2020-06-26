Chippewa Falls man charged with homicide after fatal hit-and-run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May in Lake Hallie.

Court records show Christopher Peterson, 38, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.

The Chippewa County criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were called to County Highway OO and 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie. Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Dennis Mohr, who had been noted to be pulling a yellow wagon with personal items.

Investigators identified the missing part of a vehicle that was at the scene as belonging to Peterson. He then admitted to “hitting something yellow.”

The criminal complaint also says at the time of the crash, a driver would have been able to see the yellow wagon. A sensing and diagnostic tool indicated Peterson was driving 51 miles per hour at the time of the event, with no physical evidence of braking.

Peterson’s $5,000 cash bond was posted on May 7.

