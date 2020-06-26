Advertisement

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin-Cheese Board

(NBC15)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, features a Farmer’s Market Cheese Board.

June is National Dairy Month, and nobody celebrates better than Wisconsin-America’s Dairyland.

Wisconsin is home to over 7,000 hardworking dairy farm families who are passionate about providing wholesome food to our community. Did you know that over 95% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned and operated?

Cooking and entertaining with all-natural, nutrient-rich dairy products will elevate your meals! Dairy’s unique nutrient package is hard to replace and is one of the most affordable ways of getting 3 of the 4 critical nutrients most often lacking in Americans’ diets: calcium, Vitamin D and potassium. 

As leaders in innovation, sustainability and technology, it’s no wonder Wisconsin Cheese is the MOST AWARDED CHEESE IN THE WORLD! 

Farmer’s Market Cheese Board:

Select 4-5 of your favorite Wisconsin Cheese selections and build this board to suit your tastes. Don’t like fresh cherries? Swap in strawberries. If no one will eat the cucumbers, add your favorite fresh or grilled veggies. Incorporating a variety of tastes, textures, and colors will lead to cheeseboard perfection!

You'll know it's one of ours when you see the badge! Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ badge on packaging nationwide.

To learn more about Wisconsin Cheese, makers, pairings and view hundreds of recipes:

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recipes

