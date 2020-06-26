Advertisement

ECPD: Convicted sex offender to be released to Randall Street

Robert Meeks will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.
Robert Meeks will be residing in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department says a convicted sex offender will be released in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire on June 30.

Lieutenant of Police Benjamin Frederick says 44-year-old Robert Meeks was convicted of third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County in 2010.

Meeks will be at a monitored residence and will have to comply with sex offender registrant rules.

