ECPD: Convicted sex offender to be released to Randall Street

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department says a convicted sex offender will be released in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire on June 30.

Lieutenant of Police Benjamin Frederick says 44-year-old Robert Meeks was convicted of third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County in 2010.

Meeks will be at a monitored residence and will have to comply with sex offender registrant rules.

