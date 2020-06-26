ECPD: Convicted sex offender to be released to Randall Street
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department says a convicted sex offender will be released in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire on June 30.
Lieutenant of Police Benjamin Frederick says 44-year-old Robert Meeks was convicted of third degree sexual assault in Eau Claire County in 2010.
Meeks will be at a monitored residence and will have to comply with sex offender registrant rules.
