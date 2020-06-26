ECPD: homemade spike strips on road

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police warn drivers of “homemade spike strips” in the roadway.

In a Facebook post, officials said they took two reports of what appeared to be homemade spike strips intentionally laid in the road near Ferry Street and Menomonie Street.

The strips appear to be a board with screws protruding from one side, according to police.

ECPD reminds drivers to use caution when driving and to not drive over objects in the road.

