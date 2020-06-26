Extension for renewing expired driver licenses ends July 25

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The extension for renewing any expired drivers licenses will be ending July 25.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says drivers under 60 whose license expired during the public health emergency will have until Saturday, July 25 to get it renewed.

If you are 60 or older, DMVs have granted an additional 60 days to renew. This gives them until Sept. 24 to renew.

