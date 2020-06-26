Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Wisconsin. There were 520 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday, representing 5.6% of all tests, the state Department of Health Services reported. The death total was unchanged at 766. In total, there have been nearly 26,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin.The number of new cases has been steadily increasing in Wisconsin for the past two weeks. Health experts have said a disturbingly large number of cases are being seen among young people who are going out again, often without wearing masks or observing other social-distancing rules.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgence across the state. Johnson said Friday during a Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems." Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low. Johnson also called President Donald Trump a “New York street fighter" who “rubs people the wrong way.” He says Trump should focus on his plans for the economy if he hopes to win.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to restart in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued last week alleging the department has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR canceled all in-person instruction in March as the pandemic was seizing the country. Kansas-based Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in state court on June 17 alleging the department is denying people the right to hunt. The DNR announced on Friday that classes will resume on July 13 with a maxium of 50 people per class and social distancing. The announcement didn't mention the lawsuit.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and two others have been injured in a fiery crash of a vehicle that was fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Friday's fatal crash. DCI says the vehicle was pulled over in Sun Prairie and as police approached the vehicle on foot, it drove off at a high rate of speed, crashed and caught fire about three blocks away. Two passengers died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital.