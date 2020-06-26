Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson has put together a transition team as he prepares to take over as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System. The system said in a statement Tuesday that Thompson has named former state Assembly Speaker Tom Loftus and former state Department of Administration Secretary Scott Nietzel as the team's co-chairmen. Loftus is a Democrat and served as speakers in the 1980s. Neitez is a Republican and served as DOA secretary under former Gov. Scott Walker. Thompson has asked the team to develop background on the UW System's budget and organizational structure before he takes over as president next week.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says local school officials will ultimately make the hard decisions about how to resume classes this fall. The state Department of Public Instruction issued guidelines for schools on Monday that call for face masks, no more than 10 students in class and opening buildings only two days a week. Evers stressed during a conference call with reporters Tuesday that the DPI guidelines are simply recommendations and local school districts can choose to follow them or go their own way. He said he's confident that districts will be able to make good decisions.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has hailed what he calls the “great American comeback” during a faith-based rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb. The event Tuesday attracted a couple of hundred attendees, most not wearing masks. Pence didn't wear a mask at the rally or at an earlier panel discussion on school choice in Waukesha. Pence’s visit comes two days before President Donald Trump is set to campaign in northeast Wisconsin. The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential race. Democrat Joe Biden's campaign says Pence is trying to “clean up Trump's mess” in the fight against the coronavirus.

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Police in western Wisconsin have given the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery of a package outside a local Republican Party campaign office. Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m. Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off. KSTP-TV reports just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package “clear” and said there was no longer a threat. No one was in the office when the package was discovered.