Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The brother of an Air Force airman charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to hinder prosecution. Samuel Gooch entered the plea Monday in Coconino County Superior Court. Authorities say he flew to Arizona from Wisconsin last month to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. His younger brother, Mark Gooch, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico when she disappeared in mid-January. Her body was found in the forest outside Flagstaff.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reports that nearly every inmate and worker in a Wisconsin prison who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered. The department said Monday that of the 268 inmates who tested positive, 261 have recovered. There are six active cases and one who was released. Among prison staff, there were 66 positive cases and 63 have recovered. There are three active cases. Most of the cases among inmates, 228, were at the Waupun Correctional Institution. That prison is operating at 36% above capacity.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two University of Wisconsin-Madison athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus. The UW Athletic Department announced the positive tests Monday. The students were not named. They were among 117 student athletes in the first wave being brought back to campus. The university says they are now self-isolating. Football and volleyball players were the first athletes allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 8. The university did not say which sport the infected students play.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New guidelines for Wisconsin schools show that big changes are in store if and when buildings reopen for students. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released the guidelines Monday. They are recommendations, not mandates. But they say classes should be kept to no more than 10 students per teacher. Other options include holding in-person classes as few as two days a week. The education department stressed the guidance will be ever-evolving as more is known. It is the first comprehensive set of recommendations from the education department on returning students to school in the fall.