Advertisement

La Crosse Co. overdose deaths increase during pandemic

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

While some local health experts thought the COVID-19 pandemic would bring a decrease in drug use, data from Gundersen Health System is showing the opposite.

In fact, overdose deaths in La Crosse County are up this year.

“As of May 27th... we had 18 confirmed [overdose deaths] and in perspective we had a total of 22 all of last year,” said Dr. Chris Eberlein, a Gundersen emergency medicine physician.

Eberlein says there are most likely two to three more overdose deaths pending.

One reason for the increase is thought to be the lack of social interaction during the pandemic.

“We always say the opposite of addiction is connection and so we know that the isolation that our folks have had to endure has had a negative impact,” said Cheryl Hancock, the executive director of the Coulee Recovery Center.

The Coulee Recovery Center says those in the earlier stages of the recovery process weren’t as comfortable with virtual meetings.

Additionally, fear of going to the hospital due to COVID-19 exposure has played a role.

“Patients were reluctant to come in for care for awhile and I think that has affected mental health as well,” Eberlein said.

While elective surgeries were postponed, Gundersen Health System says prescription opioid use increased as a way to help treat those patients waiting for surgery.

“I had a friend who had knee surgery that kept getting delayed and what are you going to do? Are you going to have them suffer or are you going to treat their pain? That is another side effect of COVID-19,” Eberlein explained.

Treatment for a substance use disorder starts with an assessment which helps decide the right avenue for each patient.

Options include counseling, recovery coaches, intensive outpatient, hospitalization, residential and the relatively new Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) which uses medication like methadone.

Experts say the treatment is similar to someone who’s diabetic getting insulin.

“What it does is helps with the urges, the physical urges, that too many times people not involved will say ‘Oh just stop. You can stop’ and the reality is that those physical urges become emotional and mental health urges,” Hancock added.

Doctors say they hope to erase the stigma surrounding addiction.

“Substance use disorder crosses over to all walks of life, all people, all different income levels, all neighborhoods--it’s there,” Hancock said.

Those struggling with an addiction are encouraged to speak with a primary physician, call the Coulee Recovery Center at 608-784-4177, or go to the emergency room if in crisis.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WEAU | Homepage | Wisconsin

Fireworks complaints up this year compared to last year in Eau Claire

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Eau Claire police have received more complaints this year than previous years for fireworks.

News

Flagpole in place at future veterans park site in Altoona

Updated: 9 hours ago
The 140-foot tall flagpole stands on the northeast side of Altoona's River Prairie Park.

SportsScene 13

Milwaukee Bucks to resume season July 31 in Florida

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on Friday, July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

News

UPDATE: Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe

Updated: 10 hours ago
Be on the look out for a missing Chippewa Falls man wearing a green plaid shirt and possibly driving a black sedan.

News

Area businesses given guide for handling COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
A local COVID-19 economic recovery task force aims to help businesses know what to do if someone tests positive for the Coronavirus.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Webcast service developed in Eau Claire brings virtual events alive

Updated: 12 hours ago
National and local organizations look to use Perigon, a webcast service developed in Eau Claire for virtual events.

Court

Rice Lake man sentenced to probation

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Rice Lake man has been sentenced to 30 months probation

News

Extension for renewing expired driver licenses ends July 25

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The extension for renewing any expired drivers licenses will be ending July 25.

Crime

ECPD: homemade spike strips on road

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire Police warn drivers of “homemade spike strips” in the roadway.