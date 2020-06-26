Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor has activated the National Guard to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol and an attack on a state senator. Protesters also threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and attempted to break into the Capitol, only to be repelled by pepper spray from police stationed inside. The violence broke out Tuesday night as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming. Party officials confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN-STATUES

Targeted sculptures linked to Wisconsin, Civil War history

CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice in cities across the nation. Most of those pieces have explicit ties to colonialism, slavery and the Confederacy, including imagery of Christopher Columbus and former U.S. presidents who owned slaves. But in Madison, Wisconsin, protesters tore down two sculptures with no obvious links to that history. Protesters have said in media interviews that the state and city aren’t living up to the progressive values represented by the sculptures that were torn down Tuesday night.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin educators tell lawmakers about reopening schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers have heard from educators about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. The Assembly's Education Committee met with eight groups of educators on Wednesday. WTMJ-TV reports much of the conversation focused on an 87-page called “Education Forward." The document was drafted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and offers extensive guidance on re-opening schools during the pandemic. A lot of unknowns remain as education leaders look ahead to the 2020-2021 school year. Leaders discussed everything from the future of fall sports to the different types of instruction that may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to affect communities. Gov. Tony Evers closed schools in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck Wisconsin.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-UNEMPLOYMENT

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill. The state Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that Wisconsin residents who have exhausted their 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits can now apply for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation under the bill. People who collect the pandemic unemployment compensation are also eligible for an additional $600 per week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

FIREFIGHTING FOAM-CONTAMINATION

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has approved allowing allow the agency to begin drafting regulations implementing restrictions on firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals. Wisconsin Public Radio reports Wednesday's vote was unanimous. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in February that bans the use of firefighting foam except in emergencies and testing at facilities with DNR-approved containment and disposal protocols. The DNR must write regulations implementing the restrictions by September. PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PARKLAND ACTIVISTS

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

AP-US-INVESTIGATION-UNREST-MILWAUKEE

Police: Missing girls were never at Milwaukee home set afire

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say two missing teenage girls were never at a Milwaukee house that was set on fire during unrest that saw three people shot and 10 police officers and a firefighter injured as a large unruly crowd gathered at the scene of the investigation. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd Tuesday night as tensions rose and rumors spread online about the girls, ages 13 and 15. Police said during interviews the girls denied ever being at the house or knowing anyone who lived there, and there was no evidence human trafficking occurred at the house. Both girls have been found and are with their families. Police say two 14-year-old children and a 24-year-old man were shot during the unrest, but not by police.