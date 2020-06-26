Advertisement

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the pioneers of modern software is getting out of the brick-and-mortar business.

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter in a blog post. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Most of the company’s stores have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It says four locations will become experience centers to showcase technology but won’t necessarily sell products.

The tech giant estimates that it reaches 1.2 billion people every month through its online stores.

Microsoft said closing the stores will cost about $450 million in taxes but calls it a smart and strategic decision.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci on surge in US coronavirus cases

Updated: moments ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., which have reached all-time daily highs.

Crime

ECPD: Convicted sex offender to be released to Randall Street

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department says a convicted sex offender will be released in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire on June 30.

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 31 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National Politics

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci: Young people majority of COVID infections

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Friday.

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

National

Last 16th Street Baptist Church bomber dies in Alabama prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
Thomas Blanton, Jr.,died of natural causes while serving a life sentence for the 1963 crime that killed four African American girls and injured others.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacts how pregnant women seek care and give birth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Birth plans and doctor visits are being disrupted for pregnant women during the pandemic.

National Politics

DC mayor on push for statehood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mayor Muriel Bowser talks on the push to make Washington, D.C. a state.

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Mississippi man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he went on a crime spree shortly after his jail release.